Stocks close down almost 800 points as U.S.-China trade war escalates

Posted 2:19 pm, August 5, 2019, by

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 5, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City. - Selling on Wall Street accelerated early Monday as a steep drop in the Chinese yuan escalated the US-China trade war following President Trump's announcement of new tariffs last week. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Stocks dropped 3% on Wall Street, their worst loss of the year, after China countered President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat by letting its currency weaken to the lowest level in more than 10 years.

Investors fear the escalating trade war between the two giant economic powers could do lasting damage to the world economy.

They responded Monday by dumping stocks and shoveling money into U.S. government bonds, which are considered ultra-safe. That sent bond yields sharply lower.

Technology companies, which would stand to suffer in a protracted trade war, took the biggest losses. Apple gave up 5.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 767 points, or 2.9%, to 25,717.

The S&P 500 fell 87 points, or 3%, to 2,844. The Nasdaq fell 278 points, or 3.5%, to 7,726.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.