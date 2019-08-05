Evacuation order lifted after gas leak in southeast Aurora contained

AURORA, Colo. — Residents were evacuated in the Blackstone neighborhood for about one hour because of gas leak on Monday afternoon, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Residents who live on the west side of Country Club Parkway between East Mineral Drive and East Canyon Avenue were told to evacuate to the east side of the parkway, fire officials said.

A shelter-in-place order was also issued for several homes. Officials did not give an exact number of homes and residents affected.

The order were lifted about 4:45 p.m. after Xcel Energy stopped the leak.

The area is in southeast Aurora, about 2 miles from Cherokee Trail High School.