× Person hospitalized following shooting involving 2 officers in Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting involving two officers in Rifle Monday evening.

The Rifle Police Department says the shooting occurred after officers made a vehicle stop on the Colorado River bridge between the Interstate 70 exit and Whiteriver Avenue.

“Two officers made contact with the subject which unfortunately led to shots being fired. A weapon not belonging to the officers was found at the scene,” RPD said in a press release.

The driver was taken to a hospital by Colorado River Fire Rescue. Police did not provide details on the person’s condition.

The officers were not injured.

The bridge is closed for the investigation.

“The Critical Incident Team was contacted per standard procedure and has responded to the area. They will take over the investigation. Per policy, both involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and the Rifle Police Department will perform an administrative review,” RPD said.