× Denver man’s stepfather killed in El Paso attack; mother wounded

DENVER — The stepfather of a Denver man passed away Monday after being shot over the weekend during a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

FOX31 has confirmed Juan Velasquez died overnight at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. His wife, Nicholasa, is still recovering.

Juan and Nicholasa were both shot outside of the Walmart store Saturday morning. Juan was in his 70s.

Alvaro Mena is Nicholasa’s son and Juan’s stepson. He says he traveled to El Paso as soon as he could with his niece. Both live in Denver.

Juan was hit in the stomach. The bullet damaged his intestines and his kidneys.

Family tells FOX31 the couple had just parked their car in the Walmart parking lot when they were shot.

Federal authorities said they are weighing hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman in El Paso that could carry the death penalty.

The suspect, 21-year old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on state capital murder charges, which also carry a possible death penalty.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story identified Juan as Alvaro’s father. Juan is actually Alvaro’s stepfather.