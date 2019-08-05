× Northbound I-25 closed between Castle Pines and Lone Tree due to police activity

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed Monday night in Douglas County due to police activity.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure is between Castle Pines Parkway (exit 188) and RidgeGate Parkway (exit 192).

CDOT recommends using U.S. 85 or Highway 83 as alternate routes.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the closure.

There is no estimated time of when the interstate will reopen.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.