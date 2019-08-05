Low 90s Tuesday; monsoonal rain arrives later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few scattered storms in Colorado Monday evening but they will be very hit-and-miss. Places that do see storms could see heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Tuesday will heat up to the low 90s with a 10-percent chance of an isolated storm. Much like Monday, storms will be spotty, so not everyone will see rain Tuesday.

Better moisture arrives Wednesday into Thursday as the monsoonal flow finally reaches Colorado. Heavy rain is possible each day through Friday with scattered showers and storms. Thanks to the cloud cover and increase in storms, temperatures will cool to the low 80s.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend as temperatures return to the upper 80s with chances for spotty storms each afternoon.

