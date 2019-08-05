× Man, woman dead in apparent homicide-suicide in southwest Denver

DENVER — A man and woman died in an apparent homicide-suicide late last month, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Monday.

The medical examiner’s office says it responded to the 3400 block of South Fenton Street about 5:30 p.m. on July 26 on a report of two deaths. The address is in southwest Denver, not far from U.S. 285 and South Sheridan Boulevard.

Elizabeth Collier, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office says she died from gunshot wounds and her manner of death is homicide.

Ronald Stevens, 68, was also pronounced dead at the scene. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials have not yet released further details about the case.