Man pulls gun on driver who cut him off in gas line at Costco in Superior

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A man is accused of threatening someone with a gun at a Costco gas station in Superior on Sunday after he said he was cut off in line, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and officers with the Louisville Police Department responded to the store at 600 Marshall Drive just before 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said 66-year-old Mark Ponsor showed a weapon to another customer for allegedly cutting him off in the gas line.

The weapon was not fired and there were no injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Ponsor was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail for felony menacing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-441-3650.