× Man killed in northwest Denver shooting identified

DENVER — The man killed in a shooting in northwest Denver on Saturday has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Monday that Erik McAllister, 41, was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 4300 block of West 38th Avenue in the Berkeley neighborhood. The Denver Police Department first tweeted about the incident about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

DPD has not yet released information about a suspect.