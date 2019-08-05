× Man charged with second-degree murder in Parker stabbing

PARKER, Colo. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault following a fight that left one dead in Parker Sunday evening.

The Parker Police Department says Kyle Alexander Gingles, 23, was booked into the Douglas County Jail early Monday morning.

Police say about 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the 8400 block of South Rabbitbrush Way.

“When Officers and Paramedics arrived on scene, the victim had been stabbed and was laying on the ground. He was rushed to a local area hospital where he died,” PPD said in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene following the fight. The suspects were arrested at their home about 10:45 p.m. without incident.

The second suspect in the case was later released pending further investigation, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Incidents leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact PPD Det. Brukbacher at 303-805-6523 or sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.