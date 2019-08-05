Denver Nuggets hosting auditions for Skyline Drumline

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will host auditions for the Skyline Drumline Saturday.

Interested drummers can attend auditions at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pepsi Ceter, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Nuggets Game Presentation Department. Registration and warm-ups will start at 10 a.m.

Drummers must be 18 years old or older, be able to sight read, have high energy, have some drumline experience and a reliable means of transportation, according to the release.

For more information, or to print the liability waiver, go to the drumline auditions website.