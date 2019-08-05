Denver Health to research how to better identify and treat pink eye in children

DENVER — A research grant will help Denver Health research how to better treat and identify pink eye in children.

The National Institutes of Health awarded the grant to Denver Health to study pediatric conjunctivitis, commonly called “pink eye,” according to a news release from Denver Health.

Pink eye accounts for 1-3% of all pediatric outpatient visits and affects one out of every eight children per year, according to the release.

Children from Denver Health and Marshfield Clinic in Wisconsin will be enrolled in the five-year study.

“We hope that by better understanding what causes conjunctivitis in children, we can make improved recommendations on how to treat it and provide better guidance as to when children can go back to school and daycare,” said Holly Frost, primary investigator for the project, in the release.

Most children with conjunctivitis are given antibiotic eye drops, which, according to the release, are associated with the development of antibiotic resistant organisms. Patients can also have adverse reactions to the various eye drops.

No methods currently accurately can tell the difference between viral and bacterial conjunctivitis, which is something the study will aim to remedy.

“The test would work similar to a rapid strep test for sore throat in that it is completed right in the doctor’s office and results are available within 15 minutes,” said Timothy Jenkins, co-investigator for the study.