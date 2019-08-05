Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free August state park pass to military members

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to state parks during the month of August for military members.

According to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, active duty U.S. military members, veterans and National Guard members can collect a free pass for August from any state park office or Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

Military members must show proof of military service, according to the release.

For more information, go to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website or read the August Military Pass flyer.

