BuzzBox Barbers on the Go

Many companies are adding a lot of extra perks to keep employees happy. Some offices have a gym on site, a full coffee bar and even restaurants. But what about a barbershop that makes work calls? That's right, Buzz Box Mobile Barbershop will make office calls.

Anthony Full and his barbers at Buzz Box will come to your work place and within 30 mins you are in and out with a new haircut. BuzzBox Barbers is a portable barbershop that travels to businesses in the metro Denver area to provide haircuts to working individuals.