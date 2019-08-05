The Denver area will see a few thunderstorms today, with monsoon moisture surging Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Sunday's monsoon moisture surge will slowly move away Monday.

The overall chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be lowered to 20-30% across the mountains and Front Range.

Highs will reach 88 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The mountains will stay in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday looks similar with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The next surge of monsoon moisture will arrive on Thursday and could trickle into Friday. This increases the chances for rain and t-storms across Colorado. Highs drop into the mid 80s.

It's possible another surge of Monsoon moisture slides into Southern Colorado this weekend. If it stays south then the chances of rain/t-storms stay low across the Front Range. Stay tuned. Highs 85-90.

