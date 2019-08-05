Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have the beat to be apart of the Denver Nuggets Skyline Drumline? Now is your chance, the Skyline Drumline are holding auditions to join the team.

Auditions are this Saturday, August 10th at Pepsi Center starting at 11am. You do need to pre-register on their website and you need to come prepared to perform a 30-60 second solo. Check out http://www.nba.com/nuggets/game-night/skyline-drumline for all the rules and guidelines.

What: Denver Nuggets Skyline Drumline Auditions

When (day and time): Saturday, Aug. 10 a 11 a.m.

Where: Pepsi Center

Cost: Free