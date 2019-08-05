× 2 charged following shooting of vehicles near I-25 and U.S. 36

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been charged following the shooting of several vehicles in Adams County Sunday.

On Monday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Theodore Hrdlicka, 49, and Courtney Hrdlicka, 30, are each charged with five counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Both suspects live in Denver.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on Lipan Drive near El Paso Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Three people said their vehicles were struck by bullets near Interstate 25 and U.S. 36.

One driver whose vehicle was struck followed the suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Chevrolet pickup — to the Lipan Drive residence.

Deputies detained and questioned several people at the home. They also interviewed several victims, witnesses and suspects before charging the Hrdlickas.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said a total of four people had been placed in custody. It is unknown whether the other two will face charges.

It is also currently unknown whether the Adams County incident is related to a similar one in Littleton.

The investigation is ongoing.