Wanted person in custody following barricade situation in Aurora

Posted 6:47 pm, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13PM, August 4, 2019

AURORA, Colo. — A wanted person is in custody following a barricade situation in an Aurora neighborhood.

The Aurora Police Department first posted about the incident on Twitter at 4:35 p.m. Sunday. It was taking place near East Louisiana Avenue and South Uvalda Street.

APD asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

At 7:05 p.m., APD said the wanted person had been apprehended and everyone was safe.

Police have not yet said who was barricaded inside the home or why they were wanted.

