US President Donald Trump gives a statement about the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton before boarding to Washington at Morristown Airport on August 04, 2019. - The United States was in mourning Sunday for victims of two mass shootings that killed 29 people in less than 24 hours as debate raged over whether President Donald Trump's rhetoric was partly to blame for surging gun violence. The rampages turned innocent snippets of everyday life into nightmares of bloodshed: 20 people shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio just 13 hours later. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Trump says ‘hate has no place in our country’
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump denounced two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying “hate has no place in our country.”
Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said Sunday that “we’re going to take care” of the problem.
He says he’s been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress and will be making an additional statement Monday.
Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters “really very seriously mentally ill.”
He says the problem of shootings has been going on “for years and years” and “we have to get it stopped.”
The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.