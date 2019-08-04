Thunderstorms return as highs soar into the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will hit the low 90s on Sunday afternoon, a few degrees above average for early August.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be slightly higher, with storms producing strong wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few showers may linger into the evening and overnight hours.

A wetter weather pattern will move in as abundant monsoon moisture pumps into Colorado.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon for the upcoming week.

Each day will offer a low risk for severe weather, but flash flooding and frequent lightning will be the main concern.

As a result of the extra cloud cover and moisture, temperatures will stay at or just slightly above average, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s through Saturday.

Temperatures will fluctuate in the Denver metro area from the upper 80s to the low 90s throughout the upcoming week.

