Storms return Monday afternoon with cooler temperatures

Storm chances will continue across Colorado this evening. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. Storms will clear slowly to the east overnight.

Monday will be cooler with scattered afternoon storms. High temperatures will hit the upper 80s in the afternoon. The main threats with Monday's storms will be heavy rain and flash flooding but hail and gusty winds are also possible.

A marginal risk is in place over the northeast plains where there is a chance of hail and gusty winds Monday afternoon.

Storm chances will stick around every afternoon this week. Thursday will be the wettest day with heavy rain as the main threat. Temperatures will stay close to our average high of 89 degrees all week.

Drier conditions will move in by the weekend.

