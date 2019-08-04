× Robbery suspect killed in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A robbery suspect was killed in a Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting on Saturday night, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a personal robbery and the victim identified two suspects who were contacted by officers.

The sheriff’s office said one of the suspects went to grab a firearm and was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

At least one police officer fired a weapon, the sheriff’s office said. The two officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave. Neither officer was injured.

The man who was killed has not been identified. The other suspect was arrested. The sheriff’s office is investigating.