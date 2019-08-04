RiNo Farmers Market touts affordable options, dogs and alcohol

DENVER — A new dog-friendly farmers market in Denver is making it easier for low-income customers to buy fresh produce.

Additionally, It’s the only farmers market in the city where people can enjoy mimosas and beer, according to organizers.

The RiNo Farmers Market that started in June is the last surviving market of its kind in the River North Art District, spokeswoman Sara Grossman said.

Miller Farms out of Platteville provides many of the vegetable options.

“Everything here was picked yesterday or last night,” Jennifer Miller said.

For $10, customers can buy all the produce they can fit in a bag. EBT is also accepted with a perk thanks to a subsidizing partnership.

Those in need get two bags of Miller Farms produce for the price of one.

For those who want an overall taste of the market, the Better Breakfast Bureau has you covered.

The founders, graduates of the University it Denver, have been assembling market-sourced goods served on homemade English muffins for a year.

The market also features plenty of mimosa and beer options.

“We are the only farmers market [in Denver] with a liquor license,” Grossman said.

Organizers of the market — created through an EXDO Event Center and Tracks Denver partnership — are hoping to expand.

They want to turn the new event into an annual summertime gathering spot. New vendors are being accepted.

The market runs on Sundays through the end of September from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 35th and Larimer streets in Denver.