× Police activity forces closure of northbound Santa Fe near downtown Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Northbound South Santa Fe Drive was shut down near downtown Littleton due to police activity Sunday night.

Just before 8 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said northbound Santa Fe was closed between Lake Avenue and Church Street. However, the city of Littleton says the closure was between West Bowles Avenue and West Belleview Avenue.

CDOT says the road reopened about 9:15 p.m.

Officials say they are investigating reports of people in vehicles shooting at one another. It is unknown whether the incident is related to one in Adams County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.