One person killed, 2 children injured in west Denver crash

DENVER — One person was killed and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in west Denver Sunday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the crash occurred in the 100 block of North Knox Court in the Barnum neighborhood.

The name, age and gender of the person who died have not been released.

The children were taken to a hospital. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Knox is closed between First and Second avenues.

Police have not yet released further details about the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.