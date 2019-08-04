Motorcyclist killed in I-25 crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on Interstate 25 early Sunday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 25 near East 144th Avenue about 2:40 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist rear-ended a vehicle in the center lane of the interstate, lost control and crashed.

The motorcyclist, a man whose name and age weren’t released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A driver and passenger in the vehicle stayed at the scene. Neither one was injured, police said.

Northbound Interstate 25 was closed for several hours for the investigation. It reopened after 6:30 a.m.

Police said it’s not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, but witnesses said speed might have been.

