DENVER — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in south Denver Sunday night.

The Denver Police Department says the crash occurred at the intersection of East Evans Avenue and South Bannock Street.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Its driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

As of 11 p.m., Evans was closed in both directions between Broadway and Bannock.