PARKER, Colo. — A man died following a fight in Parker Sunday evening.

According to the Parker Police Department, about 7 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Rabbitbrush Way on a report of a fight in progress.

A man involved in the fight was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police say two male suspects fled in a black Honda Accord sedan.

Anyone with information should contact PPD.