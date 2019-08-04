× Flooding, debris flows reported in Lake Christine Fire burn scar

BASALT, Colo. — Rainfall has led to flooding and debris flows in the Lake Christine Fire’s burn scar, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn scar area. It expires 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Warning including Basalt CO, El Jebel CO until 8:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/HpTghBo8xz — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) August 4, 2019

The sheriff’s office said people on Pinion Road and on Cedar Drive above Pinion Road in Basalt should climb or drive to higher ground immediately.

Pitkin Emergency Alert for the Basalt/El Jebel, Frying Pan Valley area(s): Active Flooding Lake Christine Burn Scar Flooding All persons on Pinion Road and & Cedar Drive above Pinion Road in Basalt – climb or drive to higher ground NOW. Active flooding and debris flows in area. — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) August 5, 2019

The July 2018 wildfire destroyed three homes in the El Jebel area, scorched nearly 20 square miles and forced thousands of people from their homes.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more.