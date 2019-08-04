× Commerce City PD: Woman shoots at knife-wielding would-be robber who then flees

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A woman shot at a man during an attempted robbery in Commerce City late Sunday morning, according to police.

The Commerce City Police Department says about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 14700 block of East 104th Avenue. The area is home to the Aspen Hills condominium complex.

When officers arrived, they met with a woman who said she was a realtor and was conducting an open house at a residence.

The woman told CCPD a white man in his late 20s or early 30s entered the home, threatened her with a knife and demanded her to give him some of her possessions.

The woman then retrieved a handgun and shot one round at the suspect. Police say it is unknown whether the man was struck.

The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening. CCPD did not describe the woman’s injuries.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.