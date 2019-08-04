× Adams County Sheriff’s Office: Several cars shot near I-25 and U.S. 36; 4 people in custody

DENVER — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several cars were shot near Interstate 25 and U.S. 36 Sunday. Four people are in custody.

At 7:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies were at 1212 Lipan Dr. The address is in an unincorporated part of Adams County, not far from U.S. 36 and North Pecos Street.

The sheriff’s office says there are no reports of injuries. It described the scene as “active.”

