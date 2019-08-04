72-year-old man rescued after falling off Boulder County trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 72-year-old man was rescued Sunday morning after falling off the side of Royal Arch Trail, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was returning from a hike and was about one-quarter mile from the Bluebell Shelter when he tripped and fell about 25 feet down a steep embankment.

Two bystanders who called 911 helped the man until rescue personnel from City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived.

The man climbed back up the hillside with help from rescuers, then was carried in a litter to medics at the shelter.

The man was taken to Boulder Community Health with nonlife-threatening injuries. The rescue took nearly two hours, officials said.

The Royal Arch Trail is accessed near the popular Chautauqua Trail by the ranger station.