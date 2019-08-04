4 wounded in 3 overnight shootings in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Four people were wounded in three shootings on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shootings happened in the 500 block of South Utica Street, in an alley near the 1300 block of Lipan Street and near East 54th Avenue Drive and Granby Street.

Police said a man walked into an emergency room in unknown condition in the Utica Street shooting in southwest Denver. No suspect information was released.

A boy walked into an emergency room in unknown condition in the shooting in an alley between Lipan and Kalamath streets south of downtown Denver. No suspect information was released.

Two men walked to separate hospitals in the shooting near East 54th Avenue Drive and Granby Street in northeast Denver. Their conditions were unknown. Police did not release any suspect information.

On Saturday morning, a man was killed in a shooting in the 4300 block of West 38th Avenue in the Berkeley neighborhood.