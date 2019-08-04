× 3 seriously injured in west Denver stabbing; suspect in custody

DENVER — Three people were seriously injured in a stabbing in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood Sunday night.

The Denver Police Department posted about the incident on Twitter at 10:15 p.m. It says the stabbing occurred in the 600 block of South Newton Street.

Three people — two men and one woman — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One man is in custody.

DPD says the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

The names of the victims and suspect have not yet been released.