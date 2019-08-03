× Weekend forecast stays mainly dry, hot

Temperatures will steadily climb through the weekend, with highs on Saturday in the low 90s. Expect mainly dry conditions, with a shower or two possible in the high country. Another concern for Saturday will be the air quality, with an alert in place for all of the Denver metro area.

Sunday will offer a slightly higher chance of a shower surviving from the foothills to the I-25 corridor. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer as we end our weekend, with highs making it into the low 90s.

We’ll see a slight shift in our weather pattern heading into the upcoming work week. Monsoonal moisture will take over the state, increasing the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday through Friday. As a result, temperatures will take a slight dip, maxing out in the upper 80s and lower 90s as we head through the second week of August.

