Truck plows through glass doors at a Qdoba in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Diners at a Qdoba restaurant in Jefferson County got a jolt when a pickup truck crashed through the front entrance of the building.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted pictures that show a large RAM truck surrounded by glass and half-eaten entrees.

It happened Saturday morning at the fast casual restaurant at 8246 W. Bowles Ave.

The tweet posted by the department said the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation but there were no injuries and the structure of the building is stable.

Officials did not say what caused the crash or if drugs and alcohol were factors.