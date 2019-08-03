Toasty temperatures continuing, chances for rain increasing this weekend

DENVER — A few showers and thunderstorms are trying to fight the drier air this evening.

We’ll keep a 10% chance of a shower or two across the Front Range before sunset, and a mostly clear sky will linger overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s to start the day on Sunday.

Our summer pattern will continue as we end our weekend on Sunday, with highs making it into the low 90s. Expect a few showers by the afternoon hours, specifically along the high country and I-25 corridor. Storms on Sunday will be capable of producing frequent lightning, strong wind, heavy rain and small hail.

Monsoon moisture will take over for the upcoming work week, increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms each and every afternoon Monday through Friday. This increase of storms does decrease our temperatures a bit, with highs this week staying in near average in the upper 80s.

