Shooting at Colorado Springs club leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub left one dead early Saturday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called the Social nightclub in the 3500 block of North Academy Boulevard.

An adult female and adult male were both suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the woman eventually died of her injuries.

The male victim sustained life threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. A second man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was also taken to the hospital.

While the El Paso County Coroner will conduct an examination to make the final determination of the cause and manner of death, this case is being actively investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officials did not disclose a motive for the crime or whether a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.