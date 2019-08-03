Restaurant Report Card: Weak or toxic sanitizer a serious issue for failed locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Puerto Rico 5280

A Denver health inspector found nine critical health code issues in June.

The mistakes include:

Employee handling raw meat then cooked food

Dog in basement

Toxic sanitizer

When the restaurant did not return our messages, we stopped for a look. An employee told us there wasn’t a manager at the restaurant. 5280, located at 3109 North Federal Blvd., passed its follow up.

Sushi Mango

This Highlands Ranch restaurant scored eight critical health code issues in June. The inspector suggested a lot of food be tossed including vegetables, lobster and shrimp for being held at the wrong temperature.

Weak sanitizer

No hand washing

No sickness cleanup plan

We called and sent messages and when no one called us back we are on it and went by. An employee asked us to leave as soon as we walked in and then someone sent the following text:

“We had a meeting with the staff…the thermostat was broken, and I had it fixed the next day…and making sure daily there is date marking…”

Sushi Mango is on South University Blvd.

High Plains Tap House

Our “A” goes to High Plains for five years of perfect inspections.

Owner Laura Fleming said, “We know the rules. We know the new regulations that went into effect January 1. But we’ve also known them since we opened day one six years ago. It’s easy if you know the rules and you take pride in your establishment. My team and I take a lot of pride in making sure the customers feel comfortable in a clean establishment. “

Stop by High Plains at 8176 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

