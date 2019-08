DENVER — One person was killed Saturday morning in a shooting on West 38th Avenue.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, officers were at the scene around 1:30 a.m., in the 4300 block of West 38th Avenue.

The department sent an update via Twitter at 3:22 p.m. Saturday saying the person, who was male, was pronounced dead at the hospital early Saturday morning.

ALERT!!!

Denver Officers are working a shooting in the 4300 blk W 38th Ave. One party transported to the hospital – condition unknown.

W 38th Ave is closed in both directions between Raleigh and Tennyson.

Will update when information is available. pic.twitter.com/T399kt93tL — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 3, 2019