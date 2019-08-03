Old Spaghetti Factory transformation continues, mini golf business to open soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — For decades, The Old Spaghetti Factory was a staple in Downtown Denver.

While the historic location is now closed, the business on the way in promises to keep some of the iconic infrastructure intact.

The historic building will likely become a mini golf attraction. Urban Putt gave the Problem Solvers an inside look at how they're committed to historical preservation while adding new flare to the place as well.

“It’s a real historic part of downtown Denver, the building was actually built in 1889 as part of the cable car network," Alexander Lane said.

Inside you'll find some of the same things locals remember from the Old Spaghetti Factory, including the same cable car and bar.

“We wanted to bring the magic of Colorado into the mini golf experience," Lane said.

What you won't recognize is all of the mini golf features. A replica of Denver's airport, a submarine, and virtual reality are all included. Urban Putt says the goal is to have as many challenges as possible for adults, while still making the games accessible for kids.

“We wanted to take mini golf to the next level," Lane said.

Urban Putt is set to open later this year.