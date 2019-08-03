Free school supplies provided at Denver ‘Back to School Block Party’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Hundreds of families celebrated the end of summer and received free school supplies thanks for the Urban League of Young Professionals in the Denver metro.

"Everyone is having fun here today," Kwon Atlas of the ULYP said. "It's very important to engage the community, especially the young folks."

The nonprofit hosted its fourth annual 'Back to School Block Party' outside of the Vickers Boys and Girls Club. The event featured food and games for kids and their parents, in addition to free lunchboxes and an estimated 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Organizers say the group set up tables outside of King Sooper's locations across the Denver metro to help raise donations.

"It says that Denver is a community that just everybody wants to help. Everybody wants to help anybody and everybody," Myka Barnes-Garcia, the Vice President of ULYP Denver Chapter, said. "Some of these people donating supplies have no idea who it's going to."

King Sooper's donated food and other items for the block party. Pepsi and the Boys and Girls Club also helped sponsor the event.