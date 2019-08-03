22-year-old Adams County Marine missing after visiting home on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. — An Adams County family has launched a desperate search to find a 22-year-old U.S. Marine last seen on Tuesday.

Trey Cantrell was home on leave, and scheduled to take a flight back to his base in California early Tuesday morning. His mother Cheyenne says he never made that flight.

"His dad woke up at 5 o'clock in the morning, and he was gone," she says. "I just figured he made his flight, because he had a flight at 7:45 in the morning."

Cheyenne said on Wednesday, a U.S. Marine commander called her asking where Trey was.

"I got a call from somebody stating that he hadn't shown up, that he hadn't checked in," she says. "I thought it was a prank."

Cantrell was able to access Trey's google maps through a laptop he left at the house.

She says those records show him walking towards the Platte River, and then along the trail into downtown Denver. The communication shuts off at that point.

"This isn't like him," she says. "His phone's not answering, it goes straight to voicemail."

Cantrell says she does not believe her son is trying to flee his military responsibilities.

"He's been a Marine since he was 18," she says. "He's been wanting to be a Marine since he was 2 years old. He's living his dream, this is his dream."

She hopes someone knows where he is.

"I'm scared, I'm worried, If somebody has him, bring him home," she said. "And if somebody did something to him please tell us where he's at."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says at this point, they do not believe the disappearance is suspicious.

He's described as 6'1, 160 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has a scar on his upper lip.

They're asking anyone who knows where Trey might be to call 303-288-1535.