Multiple deaths after shooters open fire at an El Paso, Texas mall

EL PASO, Texas — Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, the chief of staff to the city’s mayor said.

Suspects are in custody, Olivia Zepeda said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in custody or how many had been killed or hurt.

Multiple victims were reported injured at a Walmart, CNN affiliate KTSM reported.

Police responded Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, they tweeted.

“Scene is still active,” police wrote at 1:03 p.m. ET, adding, “avoid the area” around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

Police got reports of multiple shooters and were “conducting (a) search of a very large area,” they tweeted just after 2 p.m. ET.

Agents from the FBI office in El Paso are responding to the incident, the office told CNN.

A second mall about 2.5 miles away from Cielo Vista is also on lockdown, according to an employee at a liquor store attached to the mall.

Authorities put the mall on lockdown because of the reported shooting at Cielo Vista, Frankie Nunez, an employee at Bassett WB Liquors & Wine, said.

And employee at the Target store at Bassett Place also confirmed the mall had been placed on lockdown.

‘You don’t think it could happen here’

At least three businesses are on lockdown in the area, about three miles south of El Paso International Airport.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a nearby Landry’s Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared “shook up” but not injured.

Landry’s had already gone on lockdown, he said, but opened its doors when the employees ran there.

“We never thought it would be so close to us this time,” Collazo said. “You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.”

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.

In a shaky Snapchat video aired by CNN, a woman holding the camera frantically runs with a small group of girls or women through a Cielo Vista mall department store and into a parking lot.

As the group hurries past racks of clothes and cases of merchandise, voices off camera shout, “Hands up!”

Once in the parking lot, one member of the group asks, “What happened?”

“I don’t know,” the woman holding the camera responds. “I don’t know.”

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who once represented the area in Congress, asked residents to follow the directions of first responders.

“Truly heartbreaking,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “Stay safe, El Paso.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the state Department of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement.

The scene is unfolding in the same week two employees were fatally shot at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.