West Nile Virus detected in Weld County mosquitoes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Mosquitoes in the Greeley and Evans areas are testing positive for West Nile Virus and may pose a threat to humans in the near future, according to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

While no cases in humans have yet been reported, the species carrying the virus continues to grow as seasonal changes make the area more mosquito friendly.

“Our hot and humid August weather, followed by afternoon thunderstorms, creates the perfect conditions for the Culex mosquito,” said Mark E. Wallace, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department.

He urges people to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes and if you do happen to contract the virus, it can take between three to 14 days for symptoms to emerge.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and weakness and rash, but most infected people don’t exhibit any symptoms.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent WNV infection and less than one percent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, neuro-invasive illness.

If you believe you have contracted the virus, seek medical help immediately.

To prevent mosquito bites, officials offer the four “D'” to help keep the insects at bay: