Weekend forecast can’t be more average

Saturday and Sunday will both be near the average highs, close to 90 for Denver. And, both are to have isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which is also what I would call an average storm chance for the time of year.

The high country will have a different story, however. Saturday will be the drier of the two days, but heavy rains make a return Sunday into Monday to dampen outdoor plans there.

July was near to and drier than average across much of Colorado. Western Colorado the driest. pic.twitter.com/gyLpH5yDqx — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 2, 2019

The state was drier than average for July. Only isolated spots had a wetter than an average July, and this allowed the drought to return to southwestern and northwestern areas.

The next week is likely to be drier than average across the state. Starting in about a week, however, the storm pattern should increase enough to spread a wet period of the weather to many.

