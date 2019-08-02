Sen. Kamala Harris holds a rally in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - A few thousand people packed a high school gymnasium in Denver Friday night, to see one of the top-polling democrats who's running for president.

California Senator Kamala Harris spoke to the crowed for about 30 minutes at Manual High School.

She talked about her childhood and touched on her time as a district attorney and state attorney general.

But mostly, Sen. Harris focused on her plans if she's elected president, including protecting the environment a Medicare for all plan and school safety.

Harris said she supports universal background checks for gun sales and an assault weapons ban.

She also talked about her plan to give teachers, on average, a $13,500 raise. Harris plans to pay for that by strengthening the estate tax, according to her campaign.

Earlier in the day, the Colorado Republican party attacked Sen. Harris for her record on criminal justice reform saying she was a "failed Attorney General" with a hypocritical record.