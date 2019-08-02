× Pitcher who threw 96MPH at Coors Field signs with the Oakland A’s

OAKLAND, Calif.– On July 15, Nathan Patterson was in Colorado at Coors Field to watch a Rockies game when he decided to try a speed pitch challenge.

His brother, Christian Patterson, shared video of the challenge on Twitter. Nathan clocked 90 miles per hour on the first pitch, 94 miles per hour on the next two pitches and 96 miles per hour on the third pitch.

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge…he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

Two weeks later, Nathan was signed by the Oakland Athletics, according to his brother, Christian.