Person found dead in oil site fire died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a fire at an oil site in Weld County Wednesday evening; however, the cause of death as determined by the Coroner’s Office Friday was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The person, who has not yet been identified, suffered “thermal injuries” after their death. A gun was found at the scene.

According to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at an oil storage tank about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was reported near County Road 66 and Hillcrest. The area is approximately 3 miles east of Windsor.

The site belongs to Great Western Oil and Gas.

The person killed was either employed by Great Western or was a contractor for the company, according to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.