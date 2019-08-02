Person found dead in oil site fire died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Posted 3:54 pm, August 2, 2019, by

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a fire at an oil site in Weld County Wednesday evening; however, the cause of death as determined by the Coroner’s Office Friday was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The person, who has not yet been identified, suffered “thermal injuries” after their death. A gun was found at the scene.

According to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at an oil storage tank about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was reported near County Road 66 and Hillcrest. The area is approximately 3 miles east of Windsor.

The site belongs to Great Western Oil and Gas.

The person killed was either employed by Great Western or was a contractor for the company, according to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.