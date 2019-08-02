New photos show burglary damage inside Dog the Bounty Hunter’s store in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Colo. — New photos show the extent of the damage to Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Colorado store after a burglary.

The business in Edgewater is an official Dog and Beth merchandise store.

Photos shared with FOX31 by a family source show the aftermath of the crime for the first time.

Products, paperwork and computers are scattered across the floor. A broken figurine and mug are seen in two photos.

Thousands of dollars in merchandise along with personal items were stolen, according to a family statement.

Both Duane “Dog” Chapman and his late wife Beth were born in Colorado.

Beth Chapman died in June after battling cancer. A July memorial service for her was held in Aurora.

“These criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans,” the family statement said.

Edgewater police are asking if anyone has any cell phone video or cameras with activity in the area to contact them at 303-235-0500.